Lioness found dead in Amreli village

A day after the recovery of a carcass of a lioness from Lakhapadar village of Amreli district, another lioness was found dead in the same village on Thursday.

Sources claimed that the two carcasses were found just 200 metre apart. T Karuppasamy, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir East told The Indian Express that investigation to ascertain the cause of death of the lionesses has been started.

The forest department is said to have the samples of viscera of the dead lionesses, four-year-old each, which have been sent to the regional forensic laboratory in Jungadh. The carcasses have been kept at Bhutiya Bungalow in Dhari for cremation.

