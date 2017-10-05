Gujarat likely to cut tax on fuel, decision in 2-3 days

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during the rally on Sunday. (Express Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during the rally on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Responding to the Centre’s appeal to slash state imposed VAT on petrol and diesel by 5 per cent, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said his government is examining the proposal and a final decision will be taken in a couple of days.

“Informed officers about cutting tax last night. Final decision to be taken in 2-3 days. Gujarat government to cut taxes in line with Centre (recommendation),” Rupani was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier this week, under fire from the opposition over the rising fuel prices, the Centre lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.

The Congress had criticised the Centre move saying it is trying to “fool” the people by reducing the excise duty ahead of Gujarat polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on recent visit to Gujarat inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam and other infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh also said he would consider lowering tax on fuel. “Need to discuss this issue with full seriousness,” Singh told ANI.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac today accused the Centre of burdening states with its own failings. He asked the Centre to bring down the tax further as Kerala’s current “financial status” doesn’t allow it to cut tax.

“Centre must discuss with states,tax on petrol. It’s shifting after effects of their wrongs on states’ shoulders. State didn’t increase any tax but centre did. So if Centre reduces price, state tax will reduce. State govt’s financial status is unfavorable to take initiative to reduce tax. At this stage centre should reduce the tax,” he told ANI.

