Kandla Port in Gujarat renamed as Deendayal Port

“By renaming Kandla Port as ‘Deendayal Port, Kandla’, a grateful nation would be remembering the invaluable contributions made by one of the greatest sons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay."

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:October 5, 2017 4:31 am
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the renaming of Kandla Port in Gujarat as Deendayal Port. “By renaming Kandla Port as ‘Deendayal Port, Kandla’, a grateful nation would be remembering the invaluable contributions made by one of the greatest sons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. This will inspire the people of Gujarat, particularly the youth, who may not be fully aware of the contributions made by the great leader,” said a press statement announcing the ex-post facto approval by the Cabinet.

The statement justified the move, saying that although ports in India are generally named after the city or town of its location, the government, in special cases, after due consideration have renamed ports after great leaders in the past.

