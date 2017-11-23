Gujarat IPS officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment challenged in apex court

Rakesh Asthana Rakesh Asthana

An NGO on Wednesday challenged appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as a special director in the CBI, alleging in Supreme Court that his son was employed in a private firm which is being investigated by the CBI itself. The counsel for the petitioner NGO, Common Cause, told the bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre that the company had allegedly made large payoffs and opened several offshore entities, and that it owned benami companies in India — as the FIR lodged by the CBI notes.

The petition also cited The Indian Express’s report on fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, where Asthana’s appointment was highlighted by London University professor Lawrence Saez to state that the CBI lacks integrity. Saez has given an expert opinion before the London court after being engaged by Mallya’s defence.

“The counsel for the petitioner has come to know that the son of Respondent No 2 (Asthana) had been in the employment of Sterling Biotech as Assistant Manager between 2010 and 2012,” the petition, filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan, said. It demanded quashing of Asthana’s appointment. The plea has alleged that the decision to appoint Asthana was “illegal” and “arbitrary”, and claimed that the CBI was probing a matter in which Asthana’s name has cropped up.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App