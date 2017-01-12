Latest News
  Gujarat inks Rs 66000 crore MoU with Railways for manufacturing parts of bullet train

Apart from this (an MoU) for a container depot in Rajkot will be constructed.

By: Express News Service Written by Leena Mishra | Gandhinaga | Published:January 12, 2017 1:53 pm
indian railways, railway ministry, suresh prabhu, Railway Board Secretariat Service, india news Big budget for railways this year. (File)

Gujarart Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state government has inked an Memorandum of Understanding with the Railways for manufacturing parts of bullet train wherein Rs 67000 crore of work will done in the state

“We are inking an MoU with Railways where by parts of high-speed bullet train will manufactured here. This will be attract work worth Rs 67000 crore to Gujarat,” said Rupani after stepping out of a seminar for MSMEs at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Thursday.

“Apart from this (an MoU) for a container depot in Rajkot will be constructed. There is a lot of exports happening from Morbi and Saurashtra region. This will cost about Rs 100 crore,” he added.

