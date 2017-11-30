Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard apprehends two Pak fishing boats and 15 crew members

The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended two Pakistani fishing boats and 15 crew members, found intruding in Indian waters about 35 nautical miles off Mithapur in Gujarat, official sources said Thursday. The two boats were detected by an Indian Coast Guard ship “Meera Ben” that was on routine patrol close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) at 8 pm on Wednesday.

In a daring boarding operation conducted at night in challenging sea conditions, the Pakistani boats — Al Najab and Al Siddique — were apprehended for illegally fishing in Indian waters. A total of 15 crew members (Pakistani nationals) who were in the boats were also taken into custody. The last port of call of these boats was Karachi in Pakistan.

The boats are currently being brought ashore to Jakhau and will be handed over to the local marine police for further investigation, sources added. “The Indian Coast Guard, keeping in view forthcoming elections in Gujarat has intensified patrolling and surveillance in the area,” stated an official release.

