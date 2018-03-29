Gujarat: Indian-American detained at Bhuj airport for carrying satellite phone

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is the government-mandated paramilitary force that guards 59 civil airports in the country and charges a security fee in lieu of protecting these sensitive facilities against terror and sabotage threats. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is the government-mandated paramilitary force that guards 59 civil airports in the country and charges a security fee in lieu of protecting these sensitive facilities against terror and sabotage threats.

An American citizen of Indian origin was detained by Kutch West police after officers of Central Industrial Protection Force (CISF) found a

satellite phone in his possession when he checked-in at Bhuj airport for boarding a flight on Thursday morning. Police said Navinchandra Demond, a US citizen of Indian origin, went to Bhuj airport in Kutch early on Thursday morning. “However, during frisking, CISF found a satellite phone of Irridium brand in his possession. Use of this phone is prohibited in India. Therefore, the CISF handed over Demond to police,” NV Khat, police inspector of Special Operation Group of Kutch (west) police told The Indian Express.

Police said the CISF found 56-year-old Demond in possession of the phone when he arrived at Bhuj airport at 8:10 am. “He had come to Kutch as

a tourist. This morning, he went to the Bhuj airport to board a flight for Mumbai. During frisking however, the CISF found him carrying the banned

satellite phone. Therefore, he was prevented from boarding the flight and the matter was reported to police,” Khat added.

A non-cognisable offence under Section 6 of Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and Section 20 of Indian Telegraph Act was registered at A Division police station in Bhuj in this regard at 12:30 and the SOG was asked to conduct an inquiry. “We shall approach the court seeking permission to interrogate Demond as to for how many days he had been camping in Kutch ad what places he had visited in the district,” the police inspector said adding police were questioning the US citizen.

Section 6 of Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act deals with possession of unauthorised wireless apparatus while Section 20 of Indian Telegraph Act

deals with establishing, maintaining or working unauthorised telegraph. Police sources said that Demond had his roots in south Gujarat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd