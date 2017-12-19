Gujarat, Himachal wins will ensure BJP victory in Tripura: State BJP in-charge

BJP emerged as a clear winner in Gujarat and Himachal election results on Monday. (File) BJP emerged as a clear winner in Gujarat and Himachal election results on Monday. (File)

The BJP’s victories in the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh would directly make an impact on the forthcoming assembly elections in Tripura and the people would replace the Left Front government with the BJP, senior party leader Sunil Deodhar, who is also in-charge of the saffron party’s Tripura unit, said on Monday.

“While the situation in Tripura has been changing fast in the recent weeks, the BJP’s resounding victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will now directly impact upon the party’s prospects in the ensuing elections here. While people fed up with decades of CPI(M) rule in Tripura were looking for an alternative, Monday’s victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have given the people the final direction to oust the Left Front,” Deodhar told The Indian Express over telephone from Agartala.

“It is not just the BJP offices in Tripura where the Gujarat and Himachal victories were celebrated on Monday. Common people who are not members of the BJP were also seen rejoicing. This bears enough indication that the people of Tripura have already decided to show the way to Manik Sarkar and his Left Front,” Deodhar, who is also a national executive committee member of the BJP said.

He claimed that while majority of the anti-Left voters had already made up their minds to vote for the BJP, members of the Left parties too had started joining the saffron party. “A number of people who were with the Left Front, and more particularly with the CPI(M) have started switching over to the BJP. This has so much worried the CPI(M) that a number of such people have been attacked,” Deodhar claimed.

BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb on the other hand asked the people of Tripura to turn the tables on the Left Front in the ensuing assembly elections due early next year. “Chalo, Paltai,” (“come, let us throw them out’), tweeted Deb in Bengali, immediately after the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results became clear, asking the people of Tripura to evict the Left Front from the state. “Gujarat, Himachal kore nilam paar/ Ebaar Gorhbo Tripura Sarkar”, Deb’s tweet in Bengali added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App