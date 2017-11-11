Gujarat High Court order on full-time DGP likely on Monday

In April, 2017, the apex court asked the state government to reconsider its decision, which forced Pandey to resign. Since then senior most IPS Geetha Johri is heading the state police as in-charge DGP. She is retiring on November 30. In April, 2017, the apex court asked the state government to reconsider its decision, which forced Pandey to resign. Since then senior most IPS Geetha Johri is heading the state police as in-charge DGP. She is retiring on November 30.

The Gujarat High Court is likely to pass an order on a petition seeking appointment of a regular Director General of Police (DGP) in the state, on Monday. Though the state government had, on October 10, orally assured the High Court of considering appointment of a full-time police chief, during an earlier hearing, it had expressed its “helplessness” citing the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the state Assembly polls. On Wednesday, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told the High Court, “let the new government come and take a decision.”

On Friday as well, Trivedi read out the notification for MCC and said that no such appointment can be made due to this. However, petitioner Rahul Sharma, a former IPS officer, has argued that in case of public exigencies, the state can make the appointment with the permission of the Election Commission.

“In the notification (for the MCC), the Election Commission, since 2007, has been making it clear that in case of public exigencies, appointment(s) can be made. We believe that appointing a regular DGP is public exigency. Election is the biggest exigency and there are observations of (the) Supreme Court on this aspect that makes such an appointment a must,” said I H Syed, who appeared for the petitioner who had filed the PIL in September.

He has said that having in-charge DGP “conveys the message that the government of the day wants to keep the police force of the state as a pawn in its hands.” The PIL said that in-charge appointments to the post of the DGP are contrary to the provisions of The Bombay Police (Gujarat Amendment) Act, 2007, as well as directions issued by the apex court.

In April, 2016, after then DGP P C Thakur was ousted all of a sudden, DGP P P Pandey was given additional charge. Pandey’s elevation was challenged in the Gujarat High Court by former DGP Julio Ribeiro. He contended that Pandey couldn’t have been given the post, since he was an accused, out on bail in Ishrat Jahan encounter case. The High Court rejected the PIL, against which Ribeiro moved the Supreme Court. In April, 2017, the apex court asked the state government to reconsider its decision, which forced Pandey to resign. Since then senior most IPS Geetha Johri is heading the state police as in-charge DGP. She is retiring on November 30.

