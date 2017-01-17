Gujarat High Court notice to state govt on plea moved by ‘opium addicts’

The petitioners have contended that the notification violates their fundamental rights, including right to live under Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational image) The petitioners have contended that the notification violates their fundamental rights, including right to live under Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational image)

he Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government on an appeal petition moved by a group of people against the judgment of a single bench of the court which had upheld the notification prohibiting issuance of licence to procure poppy capsules. The petitioners, who are said to be addicts, had moved a similar petition last year in the High Court, which was rejected by a single bench. The court held that the government’s notification prohibiting consumption of poppy capsules can’t be seen as violation of the fundamental right to live.

The state government had issued the notification on October 5, 2015. Through it, the government ordered to prohibit issuance of licence to procure poppy capsules on health grounds. However, the petitioners have contended that the notification violates their fundamental rights, including right to live under Article 21 of the Constitution.