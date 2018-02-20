Jay Shah case: Gujarat HC restores gag order on The Wire

Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (File Photo) Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday allowed the petition moved by Jay Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah, challenging a lower court order that lifted the gag order barring news portal The Wire to write on the “exceptional” increase in his firm’s turnover.

The development now means that the portal can’t write further on Jay’s firm’s turnover, which reportedly increased 16,000 times in over a year after the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The portal has said it will challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

The court had on January 20 reserved its order in connection with the plea. READ MORE

Jay Shah had moved the court in December 2017 against the order of Ahmedabad district court which lifted the ex parte injunction and allowed the web portal to write about Jay’s business without referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case pertains to the civil suit filed against the web portal through which Jay Shah has claimed a damage of Rs 100 crore. The Ahmedabad district court had granted an interim injunction against the portal, restraining it from further publishing anything on the same subject. In December 2017, the court lifted the injunction which has been challenged by Jay in the court.

