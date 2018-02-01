Gujarat High Court defers hearing on ‘Padmaavat’ producers’ plea until Wednesday

The Gujarat Multiplex Owners Association then announced that no theatre would screen ‘Padmaavat’. Express Photo By Pradip Das The Gujarat Multiplex Owners Association then announced that no theatre would screen ‘Padmaavat’. Express Photo By Pradip Das

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday deferred until Wednesday the hearing on a plea by ‘Padmaavat’ producers seeking a direction to the state government to provide adequate police protection to theatres after fringe Rajput groups protested violently against the controversial film. Justice J B Pardiwala deferred the hearing after the petitioner – Viacom 18 Media Private Limited – sought time till Monday to submit additional information before the court.

The government had sought the hearing to be adjourned till Wednesday. The court agreed with the government request. The producers of the film said in their petition that exhibitors were ready to screen the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film in Gujarat but fear violence from fringe groups. A few fringe outfits, including the Karni Sena, have opposed the film based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

The groups allege that the film distorted history and showed Queen Padmavati, the central character in the film, in “poor light”. The filmmakers have denied the allegations. The film released nationwide on January 25 after the Supreme Court stayed notifications and orders issued by BJP-led governments in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan prohibiting the exhibition of the film. But a few theatre owners in Gujarat have refrained from screening the film, fearing violence on their premises.

The film’s producers have urged the high court to direct the Gujarat government to provide adequate police protection to the theatres. A day ahead of the release of the film, the groups staged violent protests outside three multiplexes in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Multiplex Owners Association then announced that no theatre would screen ‘Padmaavat’.

