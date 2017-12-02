Gujarat High Court allows ex-BJP MLA, murder convict, to enter state to campaign for wife

Gujarat High Court (File) Gujarat High Court (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday allowed former Gondal MLA and murder convict Jayrajsinh Jadeja to enter the state to campaign for his wife and BJP candidate Geetaba Jadeja, reports news agency PTI.

Jayrajsinh Jadeja and two aides were sentenced to life imprisonment in August this year for the 2004 murder of a political rival, Nilesh Raiyani, in Rajkot.

The Supreme Court granted him bail on the condition that he would not enter the state until the hearing on his appeal was over, and he would approach the HC if he wanted a relaxation of this condition.

A division bench of Justices Akil Kureshi and Biren Vaishnav on Friday allowed his application seeking permission to enter and stay in Gujarat till December 17 to campaign for his wife who is a BJP candidate from Gondal.

Jadeja also said that he needed to make arrangements for his nephew’s wedding on December 9, which is expected to be attended by around 5,000 guests. Further, he wanted to return to pay salaries to the labourers working on his farm who, he said, had not been paid since he was asked to leave the state.

Jadeja was acquitted by the Rajkot sessions court in 2010, but the high court reversed the judgement. As a BJP leader, he represented Gondal in the Assembly thrice. He was last elected from the seat in 2012.

