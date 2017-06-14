Gujarat High Court allows 14-yr-old ‘rape’ survivor to abort

Latest News
The victim's father from North Gujarat had approached the High Court requesting that his daughter is barely 14 years old and delivering a child at this age would affect her mental and physical health adversely.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday permitted a minor girl to abort her 16-week foetus in an alleged case of rape-induced pregnancy. The court directed the Sola Civil Hospital to perform the abortion and report back to the court. The hospital was directed to form a team of three expert doctors for the procedure.

