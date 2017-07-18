Heavy rains batter southern Gujarat, death toll climbs to 14

Surat: People wade through a flooded street after heavy downpour in Surat on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Surat: People wade through a flooded street after heavy downpour in Surat on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Heavy rains lashed Surat, Valsad and Navsari districts in southern Gujarat on Tuesday, even as three more persons died in the state in the last 24 hours due to the incessant downpour, taking the total number of rain-related deaths to 14 within a week, officials said. Other parts of Gujarat also received moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours, they said. “The death toll due to incessant rains across Gujarat since the last one week has risen to 14 as three more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours,” officials of the State Emergency Operations Centre(SEOC) at Gandhinagar said.

While two persons died in Ahmedabad district, another death was reported in Morbi district, they said. As Saurashtra region also received heavy rainfall in the last couple of days, relief operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were still on in parts of Surendranagar and Jamnagar districts, officials said.

During the day (8 am to 4 pm), Choryasi taluka of Surat district received maximum rainfall of 201 mm, followed by Chikhli in Navsari (131 mm), Jalalpore in Navsari (105 mm), Navsari taluka (103 mm), Palsana (99 mm), Mandvi (96 mm) and Bardoli (92 mm) (last three places in Surat district).

These places were followed by Vapi in Valsad (83 mm), Surat city (79 mm), Kamrej in Surat (78 mm), Umergam in Valsad (77 mm), Rapar in Kutch (76 mm), Vagra in Bharuch (74 mm) and Mangrol in Surat (70 mm), they said. In Navsari, the district administration directed the government primary schools to declare a holiday due to heavy rains since early morning.

“Traffic was affected in many parts of Navsari district due to water logging. Many underpasses were also closed. Several village roads were damaged in Chikhli and Gandevi taluka. We asked the primary schools to give a holiday today,” Navsari collector Ravi Kumar Arora said.

Ahmedabad city also received 43 mm rainfall in the morning, following which several roads and traffic junctions were inundated, causing hardships to commuters. The Meteorological Centre here has predicted heavy rains in south Gujarat in the next 24 hours.

“So far, Gujarat has received almost 41 per cent of the total rainfall. Today, heavy rains occurred at many places in southern Gujarat, Saurashtra and even in Kutch. Such spell of heavy rains would continue in several parts of south Gujarat in the next 24 hours,” director of the Met Centre, Jayanta Sarkar said.

