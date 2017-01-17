Gujarat HC seeks action plan taken to prevent bird flu in Memnagar

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday asked the state government and the city civic body to furnish an affidavit on the action plan followed to tackle bird flu reported at Memnagar and steps to prevent its outbreak in the future. Stating that the matter is “very serious,” a division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi Tuesday directed the state government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to file a reply by Friday on a PIL raising questions on preparedness by the civic authorities to tackle the outbreak of the disease in Memnagar.

The PIL filed by 92-year-old resident Bhagwatiben Brahmbhatt also questioned the lack of action plan on AMC’s part in preventing the outbreak of the deadly disease, after one sq km zone of Memnagar – a thickly populated residential locality – was declared as bird flu affected area, and 10 sq kms as ‘bird flu alert zone’ through a district administration notification issued on January 12.

The PIL also sought a report on how 1,400 birds were brought into the premises of an animal rescue centre run by Sarv Dharm Trust in Memnagar and later culled and buried in the same locality.

According to the PIL, as many as 200 out of the 1,400 birds reportedly died from bird flu, as ascertained by a Forensic Science Laboratory report.

“After they were found affected, birds were culled and buried at the same spot, which will affect public at large. A large private school is in the vicinity, raising the possibilityof the bird flu spreading across the city,” the petition said.

“No order has been issued directing schools and gardens in the area and adjoining localities to remain shut, while danger sign boards along with presence of police personnel have scared people, affecting their daily life,” it further said.