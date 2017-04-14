Gujarat HC reserves verdict on plea challenging clause of land acquisition Act

Gujarat High Court Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions, including by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), challenging a section of the land acquisition Act which came into effect in 2014. The division bench, led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy, reserved the order after conclusion of hearing. The petition challenges Section 24 (2) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 which came into force on January 1, 2014.

The section states if land was acquired under the earlier 1894 Act, five years or more before the new Act came into effect (2014), and if physical possession was not taken or compensation not paid, then the acquisition will be deemed lapsed. RIL had acquired land for its Special Economic Zone in 2008 in Jamnagar and possession of some piece of land remained with the farmers.

After the new Act was implemented, a group of farmers, in 2014, moved the court saying the acquisition of their land be declared lapsed because they were still in possession of it. Following this, RIL filed a petition in the HC in 2015, challenging Section 24 (2) of the new Act. The petition mentioned the “provision is ex facie unreasonable and unconstitutional”.

During the hearing, the HC issued notice to the Centre, which filed an affidavit opposing the petition. The affidavit stated, “The object of the said provision is to see that the incomplete acquisitions may not be governed by the Old LAQ (Land Acquisition) Act, 1894, and the persons whose land were under contemplation of acquisition under the old LAQ Act, 1894, may not be discriminated and they also be given benefit of the new Act.”

The affidavit further stated that “legislation was conscious of situation that may arise due to lapse of acquisition for minor part and that is why the legislature has specifically provided that it would be open for the government to initiate the proceedings of such land acquisition afresh in accordance with the provisions of the new Act.”

