Gujarat HC notices to former IAS officer, state govt, UPSC on Centre’s plea

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to former IAS officer D Kishor Rao, the state government and the Union Public Service Commission on a petition moved by the Centre, challenging a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order which was pronounced four years ago.

The tribunal had quashed a departmental proceeding against Rao and the Union government has now challenged that order. The petition stated that the delay in approaching the court was mainly due to the change of assistant solicitor general. It said that since 2012 three ASGs were changed due to which the filing got delayed. A 1980-batch IAS officer, Rao retired from the service in June last year after reaching his superannuation. However, before his retirement, he remained in controversies.

Rao had tendered resignation in 2014, but it was not accepted by the state government.

Earlier in May 2011, Rao was asked to take compulsory retirement following recommendation by the Union Public Service Commission.

He then challenged the punishment order in the CAT which quashed it, citing “non-supply of UPSC’s advice and also of non-affording of opportunity to file representation to the inquiry report”. In fact, there are at least five disciplinary proceedings cases against the former officer. The CAT quashed had some of them, but its decision was challenged in the High Court. The High Court overruled the CAT orders and asked for further inquiries against him.

The fresh petition stated: “The Tribunal ought to have considered that this is not the only proceedings initiated against the respondent No.1 (Rao) herein, but there are five more disciplinary proceedings cases which are underway at various stages. Initiation and pendency of other departmental proceedings prove the aspect that as far as the service record of the respondent No.1 is not above the board.”

Rao got tribunal’s relief mainly on the ground of delay in proceedings against him which were initiated way back in 1991 during his central deputation as deputy chairman and in-charge chairman of Vishakhapatnam Port Trust for a period of six months.