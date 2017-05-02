Gujarat HC notice to govt, forest officials on plea to quash FIR against 10 accused for killing leopard

The lawyer of the accused persons said that one of them was attacked by the leopard, and in defence the others attacked the animal. (Representational Image) The lawyer of the accused persons said that one of them was attacked by the leopard, and in defence the others attacked the animal. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notice to forest officials on a petition seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against 10 people for allegedly killing a leopard at Gogha in Bhavnagar district. Two of the accused have moved the petition claiming that the leopard was killed in self-defence.

Justice J B Pardiwala issued notice to the state government and the forest department and also directed them not to take any coercive action against the accused till the disposal of the case.

The petition has been moved by Ranchhod R Shiyal and Sushil N Nayar, both resident of Gogha, through their lawyer Sunil Kotia. They have claimed that the leopard was roaming in the residential areas for many days and there were media reports of fear among the residents.

Sunil Kotia said that one person, identified as Ismail Shaikh, was attacked by the leopard, and in defence the accused attacked the animal.

He said that under the wildlife protection Act, there are provisions of killing animals in self-defence and this is what the accused did. He said that the forest officials knew the leopard was roaming in the residential areas for more than two weeks, but they did nothing to catch it on time.

However, according to the forest officials, the accused assaulted the leopard after it attacked Ismail. They said that the accused beat the animal to death and threw it near an electric transformer and cooked up a story that the leopard died of electrocution.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that leopard died to due to haemorrhage.

The incident occurred on March 29 and the following day the forest officials lodged an FIR against 10 persons.

