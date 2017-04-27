Gujarat HC notice on PIL seeking say in Fee Regulatory Committee

Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL, seeking formation of a committee to make its recommendations to the Fee Regulatory Committee under the recently-passed The Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017.

The PIL sought the committee be headed by a retired HC judge and comprising government officials and members from various parents’ organisations.

The division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi issued the notice on the PIL, filed by one Praful Desai, president of Vadodara-based Jagte Raho Party. Desai has sought court’s direction to the state government to work out a machinery to assess the quality of education every year by involving experts in school committees and give grades to determine the standard of fees.

The Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017, prescribes a fee limit for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools at Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,000 per year respectively.

The PIL argued that though the government has restricted the hike in school fees under the Act, inflation cost index rises every year. It said the statutory limits wouldn’t serve the purpose of attracting good teachers for quality education.

