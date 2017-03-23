Gujarat HC junks plea seeking ban on book mocking Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking a ban on the distribution of a book, Feku ji Ab Delhi ma (Feku is now in Delhi) ahead of Assembly elections due later this year. The book criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not keeping his poll promises. In the past too, several pleas were filed in courts which were all rejected. This petition was filed by Yogesh Nagindas Doshi, 69, a resident of Ashari Avenue, Paldi, through advocate Manoj Dhanak.

The petitioner sought the ban on the ground that the contents of the book “directly attacked the holder of the most prestigious post of the country, namely the post of Prime Minister of India, with defamatory remarks.” “The court disposed of the petition, stating that the contents of the petition are of public nature and not special civil application. We will file a public interest litigation in a couple of days,” Dhanak said.

Earlier, similar petitions had been moved in the lower as well as in the high court which were rejected on the grounds that the book doesn’t cause any damage to Modi’s reputation. The book has been written and published by Congress worker Jayesh Shah. It was written in Gujarati and later translated into English. It has compilation of PM’s election speeches and alleges that none of these were fulfilled.

