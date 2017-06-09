Gujarat HC judges visit Naroda Patiya riot spot

Two judges of a Gujarat High Court bench that is hearing appeals of those convicted in the Naroda Patiya riots case visited the spot on Thursday where 97 Muslims were killed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

They visited the place to understand the topography of the place. The judges were accompanied by prosecution and defence lawyers.

On Wednesday, the bench had passed an order about their visit and had directed prosecution lawyers to maintain confidentiality.

The order had also stated that “any intervention by the media during the course of such a visit would amount to interference with judicial proceedings.”

Justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehia reached the spot at 3.45 pm and remained there for over one and a half hours.

A police team, comprising members of the SIT probing the case, was also present at the spot. The judges visited Teesra Kuwan, a well where dead bodies were allegedly dumped.

“Right from the beginning since the matters are being

heard, the learned counsel for the respective parties have been requesting this court to visit

the scene… so as to get a better idea of the manner in which the incident occurred and to understand the topography of the area,” the bench had observed on Wednesday.

The bench said this request is reasonable considering the evidence on record.

