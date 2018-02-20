Gujarat HC Judge initiates contempt after lawyer wants him to recuse

Justice Pardiwala while passing the order to initiate a criminal contempt case against advocate Pradip Chakwawala also directed CID (Crime) to probe an FIR lodged at Dahegam police station in Gandhinagar district involving a land deal. Justice Pardiwala while passing the order to initiate a criminal contempt case against advocate Pradip Chakwawala also directed CID (Crime) to probe an FIR lodged at Dahegam police station in Gandhinagar district involving a land deal.

Noting that the “long hand of contempt of court” is the only weapon of protecting the judiciary from the “onslaught to the institution”, the Gujarat High Court on Monday issued a show cause notice to a lawyer asking him why he should not be prosecuted for criminal contempt of court.

The lawyer, a suspect in an alleged land scam case, had written to Justice J B Pardiwala asking him to transfer the case to some other court.

Justice Pardiwala while passing the order to initiate a criminal contempt case against advocate Pradip Chakwawala also directed CID (Crime) to probe an FIR lodged at Dahegam police station in Gandhinagar district involving a land deal.

The FIR was lodged last month following the court’s direction after a litigation. However, the litigant Nagarbhai Patel had found out that the FIR had been lodged in the name of one Mukund Chakwawala, who had died several years ago, “whereas persons who have actually masterminded the entire fraud are his three sons— Pradip Chakwawala, Mukesh Chakwawala and Rajesh Chakwawala.

Following the alleged mix-up, Nagarbhai had written to the Director General of Police informing him how the Dahegam police had lodged the FIR against a dead man while not mentioning the main accused. He stated that the probe against the accused led by Assistant Commissioner of Police had prima facie found that a case was made out for offenses of impersonation, cheating, and forgery among others.

Nagarbhai alleged that the “accused are managed with the police officers at police station level and now even at the level of Inspector General of Police, Gandhinagar.

Justice Pardiwala reproduced Nagarbhai’s letter verbatim in his judgment. His order states, “Having regard to the history of this litigation, which is quite checkered and also the nature of allegations, I am of the view that the FIR should be investigated by none other than state CID crime.”

The order goes on to narrate how one of the suspects Pradip Chakwawala wrote a letter to Justice Pardiwala asking him to transfer the case to some other court. The judgment quotes the entire letter which mentions that Chakwawala has a “deep family relationship with senior advocate K J Sethna saheb and Shri BJ Sethna Saheb and we have also worked for their properties and conveyances…”

Meanwhile, upon the mention of the letter, Pradip Chakwawala’s lawyers retired themselves from the case. The order goes on to state, “What is more painful and disturbing is that Pradipbhai Chakwawala is a lawyer by profession. Despite the same, he indulged in such a contemptuous act.”

Justice Pardiwala has held, “It is only through the courts that the rule of law unfolds its contents and establishes its concept. For the judiciary to perform its duties and functions effectively and true to the spirit with which it is sacredly entrusted, the dignity and authority of the courts has to be respected and protected at all costs.”

The judgment notes, “After more than half a century of independence, the judiciary in the country is under constant threat and being endangered from within and without. The need of the time is to restore confidence amongst the people for independence of judiciary.” He observed that the “only weapon for protecting itself from the onslaught to institution is the long hand of contempt of court left in the armoury of judicial repository which, when needed, can reach any neck howsoever high and far away it may be.”

