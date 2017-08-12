Gujarat HC hands out life term to BJP MLA, two aides for 2004 murder

Reversing a sessions court judgment, the Gujarat High Court Friday sentenced BJP MLA from Gondal Jayrajsinh Jadeja and his two aides to life imprisonment for murder of a real estate agent in 2004 in Rajkot. The court also acquitted Samir S Pathan, who was convicted and sentenced to life by the sessions court. It upheld the acquittal of 12 others in the case. As per the probe, the reason for the murder was rivalry between two factions within BJP.

Besides Jadeja, the court found his accomplices, Amarjitsinh Jadeja and Mahendrasinh, a former U-19 cricketer — guilty of murder. The sessions court in 2010 had acquitted 15 accused, including Jadeja, for lack of evidence, but convicted Pathan.

