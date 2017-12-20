Gujarat HC directs govt to appoint full-time DGP in eight weeks

Pramod Kumar was given the additional charge of DGP on Dec 1 Pramod Kumar was given the additional charge of DGP on Dec 1

The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to appoint a full-time Director General of Police (DGP) in the next eight weeks. Pronouncing the order on Monday, the division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice Vipul Pancholi held that there “appears to be no reason for not filling up the post” on a regular basis. Since May, 2016 the state has not appointed a full-time DGP.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), filed by former IPS officer Rahul Sharma, the court directed the government “to initiate the process and make necessary selection… and appoint Director General and Inspector General of Police, on regular basis, within… eight weeks from the date of receipt of this order.”

A day after Geetha Johri retired, 1983-batch IPS officer Pramod Kumar was given the additional charge of police chief on December 1. Kumar retires in February, 2018, and if given full charge, he would get an extension of two years in accordance to a Supreme Court direction in the case of Prakash Singh verses Union of India.

The division bench, in its order, cited the apex court’s direction and provisions of Bombay Police Act, 1951, as amended by Gujarat Act No. 23 of 2007 and observed that “it is clear that, for overall supervision of the police force, state government shall appoint a Director General and Inspector General of Police on regular basis. Under Sub-section (3) of Section 5 A, it is stated that Director General and Inspector General of Police… shall ordinarily have a minimum tenure of two years.”

“In view of such provisions, there appears to be no reason for not filling up the post of Director General and Inspector General of Police on regular basis. Though it is contended by advocate general that no steps can be taken at this stage, unless new government is formed after declaration of election results… it is the obligation on the part of any government to make (a) regular appointment.”

As per the PIL, “appointment of a mere in-charge DGP conveys the wrong message…”.

After the state government refused to appoint a regular DGP during the pendency of the PIL citing model code of conduct (MCC) following announcement of Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) was also made a party. The EC too told the court that it could not direct the state government to appoint a regular DGP considering the MCC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App