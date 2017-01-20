Gujarat govt’s new headache: random phone calls to ministers

(Illustration by C R Sasikumar) (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

As it grapples with agitations by Patidars and Dalits in the run-up to the state assembly elections later this year, the BJP government in Gujarat stares at a new problem — audio clips of random phone calls to ministers, from people seeking answers on what they consider burning issues, are going viral on social media.

Some of these calls have been from government employees who maintain that the BJP government is “sensitive to problems” of the people. And that has only added to the government’s discomfiture. At a loss for words, ministers whose conversations have gone public are trying to play it down, saying the government has “a big heart” and has to deal with people who call to congratulate or complain.

One of the audio clips doing the rounds is of a conversation between Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gopal Italia, a 27-year-old who is a revenue clerk in Dhandhuka. Earlier a Lok Rakshak Dal jawan on a fixed wage at Madhavpura police station in Ahmedabad, Italia called Patel to complain about the new prohibition law. He said it was not strong enough and had led to a hike in liquor prices in the state.

Italia disclosed his police belt buckle number and the name of the police station where he was posted and alleged that police officers and politicians were hand-in-glove to make the prohibition law ineffective. Before he hung up, Patel told Italia that everyone should do their job. That clip went viral this week, around the time Patel announced a hike up to 124 per cent for fixed-wage employees.

“I was so nervous speaking to the Deputy Chief Minister that I told him ‘I am a police constable’ instead of saying ‘I was a police constable’,” Italia told The Indian Express. “Prohibition is a burning issue in Gujarat and I called up the Deputy Chief Minister because I feel very strongly about it. I called him as a citizen of Gujarat, not as an employee. I am not afraid since I believe this government is ‘sensitive’ and ‘transparent’,” he said.

No action has been initiated against him so far. “But I am prepared to face the consequences if they do decide to take action.” He is against moves by the Union government to stop paramilitary personnel from airing grievances on social media. “Who knows the government better than its own employees? The government should not impose any restriction on them. It should rather use employee feedback on social media to improve governance.”

Before the Italia episode, Jagdish Rojasara (27), a Gram Sevak on a fixed wage with the Agriculture and Co-operation Department, had called Patel to ask when would the state give a ‘lollipop’ to fixed wage employees who had been agitating. Patel asked the caller to reveal his true name and address. Which Rojasara promptly did, and even added his current Gram Sevak posting.

Rojasara told The Indian Express: “I get a salary of Rs 11,500 with which I have to run a family of 13. The state government was not accepting our demand of implementing a court ruling on the fixed wage policy. So I decided to call him and express my feelings.” He said no action was initiated against him. “I only got a phone call from my district agriculture officer who told me that being an employee of the state government, I should not call up the Deputy Chief Minister in this manner,” he said.

Last October, an unidentified man, believed to be a farmer, called up Agriculture Minister Babu Bokhiria to check if the government was going to announce the minimum support price (MSP) for groundnut. In the audio clip that went viral, Bokhiria was heard saying that it would not be necessary since farmers were likely to get a better price for their crop. The caller then asked him if the government would declare the groundnut MSP when farmers start dying.

And this Wednesday, it was BJP MP from Porbandar Vitthal Radadiya’s turn. Kalpesh Thummar, from Charakhadi in Gondal taluka of Rajkot, called him minutes after he reportedly made a statement that Hardik Patel was not a Leuva Patel.

In the audio clip, Thummar can be heard saying: “I read a message on the social media quoting you as saying that Hardik has nothing to do with Leuva Patels… You are capable and, therefore, may not need reservation. But Leuva Patels like me of smaller means do need reservation. I am, therefore, concerned. He (Hardik) is fighting for us also, for Leuva Patels like us who are people of meagre means… We need reservation.”

A farmer’s son, 26-year-old Thummar works as a mason. “I had cleared the Class X examination on the second attempt. But I gave up studies when I was in Class XII because of the poor financial condition of my family. I support Hardik Patel and the demand for quota. It will help my nephew or my own children get jobs in future if they do well in studies,” Thummar said. “Radadiya is my MP. I have voted for him. I have every right to call him and convey my feelings. I have voted for the BJP also.”

Reached for comments on the clips, Nitin Patel said, “We get all sorts of calls. Some congratulate us, some criticise us, others behave differently on phone. When I am in the chair of the Deputy Chief Minister, I have to listen to people. We keep a big heart.”

He said the government is not planning any action against people who make such calls. “But I must say that an employee of the government is bound by norms, discipline. Language and behaviour must befit that of a government employee.”

When his comments were sought, Bokhiria said, “Such calls from the public have increased of late. Our cellphone numbers are being circulated on social media. So people make random calls, raise a range of issues and then make the clips public. I feel that this is being done in an organised manner for political gain.”

“People advise us not to take calls from unknown numbers. But I don’t agree. We are elected members of the public. Not taking calls from unknown numbers will be injustice to needy persons,” Bokhiria said.