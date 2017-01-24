Gujarat govt’s largest recruitment drive for constables hit by glitch

THE Gujarat government’s attempt to hire 17,500 police constables (lokrakshaks) under the fixed pay scheme ?this year has been hit by a major glitch as the instruments deployed by the agency, tasked with providing technical assistance for ascertaining physical fitness of the candidates, reported faulty results and forced authorities to recall several candidates for a fresh test after a week.

Chairman of Lokrakshak Recruitment Board IPS G S Malik admitted that there were complaints related to the instruments provided by Andhra Pradesh-based IT firm E-Soft.

“In cases of wrong results, we are calling the candidates afresh after one week and so, they are not at loss,” said Malik, maintaining that the Board was not considering to hold the physical fitness tests afresh.

Sources in the Home Department, however, did not rule out the possibility of the government holding the physical fitness test for the eligible candidates afresh.

The total strength of the Gujarat police is around 75,000 and it’s for the first time that the state government is recruiting police constables in such a large number. It is also part of the government’s move to recruit a total of around 67,000 employees in 2017.

The hiring is also part of a target set by the government ahead of the general elections in December.

This edition of the recruitment went a few digital steps ahead with the introduction of chips to measure physical abilities.

A total of around 7.8 lakh applications were filled for the posts of police constable and around 1.5 lakh candidates had cleared the written examination. The process of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) of all these candidates had begun on January 16 at 10 centres across the state.

Each centre is being supervised by an IPS officer of IG rank, whereas, the ground inspection of the test is being done by SP-rank officers. Professionals from the IT firm are providing technical assistance on the ground to the those conducting the tests.

The PET includes a 5,000-metre run for male and a 1,600-metre run for female candidates, besides ascertaining that they fulfil the minimum criteria of height, weight and chest (inflated and deflated) measurements.

For running, sources said, the authorities are measuring the performance by placing a wireless chip on the chest of a candidate. The chip is liked to a computer that records the start and the finish points of the candidate’s sprint.

The sources said that the computerised mechanism has been malfunctioning to such an extent that even if a candidate has completed 12 rounds of a ground, it records 11 rounds. Similar complaints have also been received about instruments measuring height, weight and chest of the candidates.

For running, the authorities have introduced a marking system, according to which, if a candidate completes 5 km within 20 minutes, he gets full 25 marks. And if a candidate completes the 5 km running in more than 25 minutes, he fails the examination.

A top government source said, “On many occasions, the instruments are recording 11 rounds, even if, the candidate has completed 12 rounds. It not only puts the authorities present there in an embarrassing situation, but also jeopardises the candidate’s future. I will not be surprised if the government cancels the physical fitness schedule and order it afresh.”

Another government source said, “Forget glitches in measuring running time, there are issues even in instruments measuring height, weight and chest as well.”

Asked about these glitches, Malik said, “Yes, there are many complaints. What happens is that some lots (of the machines) are getting hung. So, in those cases we are calling the candidates for a retest after a week… There are many issues with the quality of the instruments provided by the agency, which was granted tender for the same.”

According to Malik, “There were a lot of problems in the initial two days of the physical fitness tests. But, now things have been stabilised and now, there are no issues.”

WITH INPUTS FROM ADITI RAJA