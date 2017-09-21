Gujarat govt to have one more round of talks with Patidars

Hardik Patel Hardik Patel

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to have one more round of negotiations with major Patidar community organisations on a range of their demands, including constitutional reservation for the community. Declaring this, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the meeting will be held at a place to be decided later on September 26.

Speaking on the issue, Patel said, “The agitating leaders of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had approached various Patidar community organisations to interact with the state government to resolve various issues. Following which, the Patidar organisations had approached the state government and as we declared earlier, we will now call upon them to have discussion over their demands.”

The Patidar organisations to be invited by the state government include Umiya Mata Sansthan – Unjha, Khodaldham – Kagvad, Umiya Mata Mandir Trust – Sidsar, Vishwa Umiya Foundations – Ahmedabad, Samast Patidar Samaj – Surat, Shri Sardardham – Ahmedabad. Patel said that top office bearers of these organisations along with some community leaders will be invited for discussions by the state government.

On behalf of the state government, Nitin Patel himself and Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani will hold talks with the Patidar leaders raising various demands. Other participants from the government’s side, around two-three, Patel said, will be decided later.

The Deputy CM said that various issues like reservation for the community, withdrawing various criminal cases against Patidar agitators, providing government jobs to the next of kin of those Patidars who were killed in police action during the agitation, inquiry into alleged police atrocities on agitating Patidars etc. will be part of the discussion.

Nitin Patel said the government will not invite leaders of PAAS or Sardar Patel Group (SPG) directly. “They (PAAS leaders) had approached the community organisations to intervene. So, we will invite the community organisations and they will invite PAAS and SPG leaders to participate in talks,” the Deputy CM said.

This is not the first time the state government is going to hold talks with the Patidar community on its demands. The government had held talks with the community on earlier occasions as well but they remained inconclusive. Nitin Patel, however, expressed confidence and said, “This time, the negotiation will be successful.”

PAAS leader Hardik Patel could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts over the development.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd