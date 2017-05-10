Gujarat govt paid Rs 3 crore compensation in accidental deaths in 2016

Gujarat government’s expenditure on compensation for deaths in communal riots and road accidents increased manifold in 2016 as compared to the last five years, with the state paying Rs 3.06 crore to the families of the mishap victims in the year. This was revealed by Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama before the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday.

The data were provided by Chudasama in a written reply to an unstarred question, raised by Congress MLA from Viramgam, Tejashree Patel. As per Chudasama’s reply, the government gives Rs 5000 as compensation to the kin in cases of deaths in road accidents.

From 2012 to 2015, the government had paid Rs 33.14 lakh, Rs 20.40 lakh, Rs 61.20 lakh and Rs 60.36 lakh respectively. However, the figure saw a significant jump in 2016 with the government paying a total of Rs 3.06 crore as compensation.

The figure for compensation to the families of the victims of communal riots have also increased manifold in 2016. As per the data, the government paid Rs 24.41 lakh in compensation in 2016. The state had paid Rs 4.32 lakh in 2012, Rs 1 lakh in 2013 and Rs 49,000 in 2014. In 2015, however, it need not pay any compensation to the kin of communal riot victims. The state pays a maximum of Rs 1 lakh compensation to the family in case of death during communal riots.

