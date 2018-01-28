Latest News
  • Gujarat: ‘Govt misused Narmada water to win poll’

Gujarat: ‘Govt misused Narmada water to win poll’

The Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: January 28, 2018 4:34 am
narmada river, gujarat polls, bjp, narmada water, ssnnl, narmada dam, indian express Sardar Sarovar Dam Project. (PMO/Twitter)
Top News

With the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) cutting off Narmada water supply to farmers for their summer crops, farmer-activist and general secretary of Khedut Samaj (Gujarat) Sagar Rabari on Saturday accused the BJP government of “misusing” the Narmada water to win the recent Assembly elections.

Quoting figures from the official website of the Narmada dam, Rabari said that SSNNL “misused precious water to appease the ruling party, perhaps at the bidding of the BJP’’.

Rabari said that the water level in the Narmada dam was 124.02 metres, with a total live storage of 1,946 million cubic metres (MCM) of water, on December 1, 2017. “However, the water level dipped to 118.33 metres and 979 MCM on December 31, 2017. In other words, 967 MCM, or half of the total water of the dam, was used within a month,” he added.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

“What does it all indicate?… The ruling BJP and the SSNNL, together, wasted 14.64 metres of precious water (of the dam), snatching it from the people,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Sathya Service
    Jan 28, 2018 at 5:20 am
    Do you want to donate your organ? We are here to help you with good cash to do anything you wish, Contact us if you are interested in donating your organ. Contact (sathyahome2018 ) call us or Whatsapp Number 918496850589
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 27: Latest News