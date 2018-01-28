Gujarat: ‘Govt misused Narmada water to win poll’

Sardar Sarovar Dam Project. (PMO/Twitter) Sardar Sarovar Dam Project. (PMO/Twitter)

With the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) cutting off Narmada water supply to farmers for their summer crops, farmer-activist and general secretary of Khedut Samaj (Gujarat) Sagar Rabari on Saturday accused the BJP government of “misusing” the Narmada water to win the recent Assembly elections.

Quoting figures from the official website of the Narmada dam, Rabari said that SSNNL “misused precious water to appease the ruling party, perhaps at the bidding of the BJP’’.

Rabari said that the water level in the Narmada dam was 124.02 metres, with a total live storage of 1,946 million cubic metres (MCM) of water, on December 1, 2017. “However, the water level dipped to 118.33 metres and 979 MCM on December 31, 2017. In other words, 967 MCM, or half of the total water of the dam, was used within a month,” he added.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

“What does it all indicate?… The ruling BJP and the SSNNL, together, wasted 14.64 metres of precious water (of the dam), snatching it from the people,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App