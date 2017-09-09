Gujarat govt fast-tracks licences issuance & renewals for pharma industry

“I have announced today that the licences needed for new drug manufacturers has been reduced to 60 days from the earlier 120 days or four days.” chief minister Vijay Rupani said “I have announced today that the licences needed for new drug manufacturers has been reduced to 60 days from the earlier 120 days or four days.” chief minister Vijay Rupani said

In an attempt to reclaim the top slot in the “Ease of Doing Business Rankings”, Gujarat government announced Saturday that it has reduced the duration for granting licences for new pharmaceutical units by 60 days. Similarly, the government has also reduced the time taken for granting new permission and renewing exiting ones for sale of medicines in the state.

“Gujarat wants to progress in the ease-of-doing-business (ranking), because Gujarat is a progressive state. Any decisions should happen quickly, should take as less time as possible, should be least complicated and should contain the less paperwork. I have announced today that the licences needed for new drug manufacturers has been reduced to 60 days from the earlier 120 days or four days.” chief minister Vijay Rupani said while addressing the eighth edition of Pharma Vision 2017 organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Urvasad in Gandhinagar.

“Similarly, we have reduced the time taken for renewal of licence for drug manufacturers to 60 days from 180 days. New permission for sale of medicines have also been reduced to 30 days from the earlier 45 days and the renewal of existing permission for sale have been reduced to 30 days from the earlier 70 days,” Rupani added

“This has been done to reduce the existing delay in granting permission… More the delay, more the number of corrupt practices”, the chief minister said at the event. In 2016, Gujarat had slipped to third spot behind Andhra Pradesh and Telegana in the ease-of-doing-business ranking prepared by the World Bank and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

This decision from the state government comes as more and more pharmaceutical units are approaching the state government to open new units. Viranchi Shah, chairman of IDMA (Indian Drug Manufactures Association), Gujarat State Board had told The Indian Express on Thursday how the state’s the number of project proposals submitted to Gujarat’s Food and Drugs Control Administration for green-field projects or expansions of existing ones have risen three fold post-GST. The move is also expected to help the state government promote itself as a pharma hub during the upcoming “Pharmac India 2017” event that is scheduled to be held on November 7-9, 2017.

