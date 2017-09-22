Gujarat govt defers Garib Kalyan Mela

Vitcos buses parked at Garib Kalyan Mela in Vadodara on September 17, 2012. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/Files) 17-9-2012. Vitcos buses parked at Garib Kalyan Mela in Vadodara on September 17, 2012. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/Files) 17-9-2012.

The Gujarat government has postponed the 10th edition of the Garib Kalyan Mela, an annual fair for distribution of aid and assistance, due to “unavoidable reasons”. Some government officials said the decision — which comes just about three months before the Assembly polls — was taken to ensure “better participation” at the event later.

This is the first time the fair has been deferred ever since the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi started it in 2009 “to wage a direct war against poverty”.

A circular from the Development Commissioner Office stated, “It had been decided to hold the 10th edition of the Garib Kalyan Mela on September 20, 21 and 22. The venue and details of the same had been sent (previously). However, due to unavoidable reasons, the Garib Kalyan Mela has been deferred until further notice. Please note.”

While administrative officers of most districts said they are “not aware” of the reasons for the postponement, some administrative officials cited non-availability of kits for distribution as well as “reduced number of beneficiaries”.

A senior officer of the Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department said, “A number of campaigns are going on simultaneously for Swachh Bharat Mission. The Narmada Yatra was recently concluded. Some of our officers are still busy with distribution of compensation for floods. A number of factors have come in the way of the Garib Kalyan Mela on the designated dates. The state government feels it needs to ensure better participation at the Mela, so it will be held at a more conducive time before the Assembly polls.”

