Gujarat govt declares salary hike up to 124% for fixed-wage staff

The Gujarat government on Wednesday declared a monthly salary hike of up to 124 per cent for its fixed-wage employees. The government made the announcement even as its appeal before the Supreme Court against a Gujarat High Court verdict dismissing the policy of hiring employees on fixed wages remained pending. Making the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the salary hike would be effective from February 1 and it would benefit more than 1.8 lakh employees. The move would cost a financial burden of Rs 1,372 crore on the state exchequer.

Patel said the state government has also decided to take into consideration five years of fixed- wage employment while giving various benefits like promotion, annual increment and pension to the concerned employees. This decision would be applicable to those fixed-wage employees who are employed from 2006. Patel said that the employees have been brought at par with the minimum pay scale of the Seventh Pay Commission for their respective posts and grades.

The financial burden to be caused by the change of pay scales of different employees owing to their promotions and increment would be in addition to the figure of Rs 1,372 crore given by the state government. It is to be noted that the policy of hiring employees on fixed- wages was introduced in 1998 and at that time it was only in the field of primary teachers who were being employed on a fix- wage as vidhya sahayaks.

However, from 2006, the then chief minister Narendra Modi had brought a range of government jobs of Class III & IV under the policy. Various jobs brought under the policy included vidhya sahayaks, constables, assistant sub-inspectors, talati, clerk, police inspector, police sub-inspector, office assistant, deputy accountant, supervisor, instructor, statistics assistant, assistant engineer, office superintendent, junior geologist, architect assistant, superintendent archaeologist, staff nurse, ward boy and driver.

This controversial policy was challenged before the Gujarat High Court in a public interest litigation. And acting on that PIL, a division bench of HC had in January 2012 ruled that the fixed- wage policy of the state government was in violation of not only fundamental rights of the employee, but also the principle of “equal pay for equal work”.

The Gujarat government has challenged the HC verdict before the apex court where the matter is pending. The fixed wage employees have been agitating for the implementation of the High Court’s verdict, and of late, they have been joined by various emerging community youth leaders such as Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor.

When asked about the government’s decision when its appeal is pending before the Supreme Court, Patel said that for the past couple of times, the matter was not coming up for hearing. “And, we consulted our lawyers at the Supreme Court, including Attorney General Mukul Rohatagi, who told us that the decision was good and that we can announce it…We will issue a notification about the decision and will put it before the Supreme Court on the next date of hearing,” Patel said.

Patel did not answer the queries if the fixed-wage policy of the state government would continue or not. He also did not answer the queries on government’s stand on other people being employed by it on contract basis or the anganwadi workers, who are also agitating for better wages.

“Today’s decision is only for fixed-wage employees,” Patel said.

Welcoming the state government’s decision, state president of BJP Jitu Vaghani said this would benefit 1,18,700 employees. Vaghani said by this decision, the government run by CM Vijay Rupani had done what it had promised.

A federation of fixed wage employees — Gujarat Jan Adhikar Sangh — which has been fighting for their rights termed the state government’s decision as victory of all fixed- wage employees of Gujarat. President of the federation Pravin Ram, in a press statement, said that they would continue to fight for the demands of various other government workers like safai karmacharis, contract staff and anganwadi workers.