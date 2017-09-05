Gujarat govt bans infamous Blue Whale game

The state government has banned Blue Whale and stop it. Express photo The state government has banned Blue Whale and stop it. Express photo

Gujarat Government has put a ban on use of infamous Blue Whale Challenge game in the state, said an official release citing a notification in this regard issued by the Home Department of the state government. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had declared that Gujarat Government was seriously considering to bring a law, even an ordinance, to ban the use of the game. Within hours of that announcement, Gujarat Home Department has issued the notification. “From this school in Shahpur, I want to tell the people of the state that Blue Whale is turning to be dangerous. People are committing suicides. The state government is firm to ban Blue Whale and stop it. I have instructed that the necessary laws be brought quickly; the state government is moving rapidly to ban Blue Whale in Gujarat,” said Rupani after distributing free NAMO E-Tab (New Avenues of Modern Education through Tablets) under the “Gyankunj Project” on Tuesday.

“Instances of youths committing suicide owing to the Blue Whale Challenge game have come to notice. Taking serious view of this, it has been decided to put a ban on use of the game or abatement in doing so…Principals of all the schools have been intimated to make sure that no student falls prey to the game. Not only that it has been recommended to create awareness among public regarding impact of the game on youths,” said an official release while citing the notification.

Read | Gujarat govt will ban Blue Whale; if needed, will bring an ordinance, says Vijay Rupani

Gujarat government has issued instructions to various departments to hold meetings between parents and state administration to preempt any suicide owing to the game.

“While digitalising, my children should not take the wrong path…The way we have freed youths from the addiction of hookah bars by banning it, the state government is resolved to ban Blue Whale…. I have issued directions and in the coming days strong laws will be framed to help save people,” Rupani said during tablet distribution.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App