Gujarat govt appoints 57 heads of corporations, boards

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Days before announcement of the dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, the state government has appointed 57 chairpersons and directors of 18 boards and corporations, including a newly formed corporation to look after non-reserved communities. Besides, the government, according to a PTI report, has declared a bonus of Rs 100 per 20 kg for cotton to be paid to farmers over the minimum support price (MSP). The move will put a burden of Rs 1,250 crore on the state exchequer.

In a series of political appointments, Balwantsinh Rajput, former Congress chief whip in the Assembly who had joined BJP days before the Rajya Sabha polls and unsuccessfully contested the election, has been made chairman of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), which is considered a plum post. Meanwhile, Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board (GPYVB) vice-chairman Raju Dhruv on Monday laid foundation stone for developing new facilities at Trayambkeshwar Mahavdev Temple at Trabmba village near Rajkot at a cost of Rs 4.52 crore. This is the second such project by the GPYVB in Rajkot in four days.

Officer shifted twice

The Gujarat government has issued transfer orders twice in two days for IAS officer Dilip Kumar Rana, who was collector of the flood-ravaged Banaskantha district. On Sunday, Rana was transferred to Gir-Somnath as district collector, but the order was cancelled on Monday and he was reappointed as commissioner, Tribal Development, in Gandhinagar.

