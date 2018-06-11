Gujarat Governor OP Kohli: Healthy society not possible without equality

Governor OP Kohli at the felicitation event on Sunday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Governor OP Kohli at the felicitation event on Sunday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

A healthy society is not possible without equality, Governor OP Kohli said during an event to felicitate 28 Dalit candidates who have cleared UPSC and state civil services examination, here on Sunday.

Addressing the event, organised jointly by RSS affiliated outfits, Samajik Samrasta Manch and Seva Bharti, Kohli told the Dalit youths, who will be administrative officers in few months, that they have got an opportunity to serve the country, ensure social equality and serve those on the margins.

“You have to contribute in removing poverty, illiteracy and inequality as the goals set by Mahatma Gandhi,” Kohli said, adding that an administrator was the “servant of the public”. Urging them to meet the requirement what was expected of them as administrators, Kohli said that there are “three aspects of fulfilling the obligations to society and efficiency levels — intellectual, emotional and social, especially when the society consisted of the effluents and the marginalised population”. “Then only the samajik samrasta (social integration) would happen,” he added.

Kohli said that administrators were the bridge that linked people with the government. “It is the attitude of the administrator towards the people that decide what opinion of them was built in the minds of public and their own identity and impression,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App