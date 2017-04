Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli. (File Photo) Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli. (File Photo)

Gujarat Governor OP Kohli Thursday gave his approval to the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill that stipulates life imprisonment for cow slaughter. The Bill was passed by the Assembly recently. MoS (Home) Pradeepsinh Jadeja said, “Now, we will frame rules of the same at the earliest.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now