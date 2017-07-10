Gujarat government to take out ‘Narmada Rath Yatra’

The Gujarat government has decided to celebrate the completion of Sardar Sarovar dam work on river Narmada by taking out a ‘Narmada Rath Yatra’ covering 10,000 villages across the state under the ‘Maa Narmada Mahotsav’ programme. To involve people in this grand celebrations, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday launched a website -www.narmadamahotsav.gujarat.gov.in – in Gandhinagar, said an official release.

According to officials, the dates of this celebrations will be announced later.

The website has all the information related to the entire project, such as Narmada river basin, Sauni scheme, Sujalam Sufalam irrigation scheme, canal network and contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in completing the project, said the release.

Fifty-six years after the foundation stone for the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada River was laid, the Gujarat government on June 17 got permission from the Centre to shut the gates of the dam.

Under this Narmada fest, a chariot, named as ‘Narmada Rath’ would move about in 10,000 villages of 24 districts to spread awareness about the importance of the project and it’s effect on the lives of around 4 crore citizens of Gujarat, said the release.

Volunteers as well as organisations wishing to take part in this celebrations as well as in the yatra, will have to do online registration by visiting the website, said the release.

The celebrations will also see organisation of blood donation camps, slogan competition and mobile film competition, for which, people have to register themselves on the website before July 25, the release added.

