Gujarat government spent Rs 1.71 on M B Shah panel: CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

The Gujarat government incurred Rs 1.71 crore on Justice (retired) M B Shah Commission that was appointed by it to probe into various allegations of corruption by Gujarat government under the leadership of the then CM Narendra Modi. CM Vijay Rupani revealed the information before Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, replying to a starred question by Congress MLA from Una constituency, Punjabhai Vansh.

Gujarat government had set up the Commission on August 16, 2011 in the wake of Congress submitting a memorandum to the then President Pratibha Patil in June 2011, alleging that the state government under Modi had indulged in large-scale corruption and favouritism to industrial houses.

Retired judge of Supreme Court Justice M B Shah was the chairman of the one-member Commission to hold inquiry into 15 allegations against the state government. The Commission had given its interim report on nine points in 2012 and the final report on the remaining six points in 2013. However, its findings have so far not been made public.