Gujarat government signs Rs 10,400 cr MoUs with 3 firms

The MoUs were signed in presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The MoUs were signed in presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Just weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the BJP government on Tuesday said that it has signed MoUs worth Rs 10,400 crore with three companies that have the potential of creating 21,300 job opportunities in the state. The MoUs were signed in presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The three companies which have signed the MoUs include United Phosphorous Limited (UPL), Grasim Industries Limited (GIL) and Arvind Limited. As per the Rs 6,000 crore MoU signed with the UPL, the company will set up a plant to produce agro-chemicals and intermediates at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation’s Chemical Zone in Dahej. The government said that the GIDC will provide company 6 lakh square metre land to set up the chemical plant.

The Grasim Industries Limited has also signed an MoU worth Rs 4,100 crore to set up two fibre manufacturing plants — one at Kharach-Kosamba and the other at Vilayat in Bharuch district. As per the MoU, the two units will be operational by 2018 and 2020, respectively. The government claimed that the two units of the GIL will create job opportunities for 1,300 people.

Textile major Arvind Limited has signed an MoU worth Rs 300 crore to set up a garment manufacturing unit at Dehgam near Gandhinagar. The manufacturing unit has the potential to create 10,000 jobs, the government said, adding that the company plans to start the project by September next year.

According to a press release issued by the company, the unit will produce over 24 million garments once it is fully operational. The MoU has been signed days after the state government announced its new garments and apparel policy. “We plan to create 10,000 jobs, a majority of which will be for women,” the release quoted Arvind Limited’s Executive Director Kulin Lalbhai as saying. With PTI Inputs

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App