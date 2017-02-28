Gujarat Assembly: 2003 Haren Pandya murder sparks off heated debate

Senior Congress MLA Punja Vansh mentioned the murder took place when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, to make his point about the law and order situation. (Representational Image) Senior Congress MLA Punja Vansh mentioned the murder took place when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, to make his point about the law and order situation. (Representational Image)

Opposition Congress on Thursday alleged in the Gujarat Assembly that the BJP government failed to nab the real culprits behind the murder of the former state Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003. Speaking on the motion to thank the Governor for his address, senior Congress MLA Punja Vansh mentioned the murder — which took place when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister — to make his point about the law and order situation.

“Haren Pandya, who was a member of this house and also served as Home Minister, was murdered. Those who were involved are not arrested to date. And those who were arrested were acquitted by the Gujarat High Court (in 2011),” said Vansh.

This attracted a sharp reaction from treasury benches.

“Do not mislead the house with such baseless statements. Even yesterday some of your leaders started doing politics on the arrest of two ISIS suspects. It seems Congress has a soft corner for mafia and goons,” said the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Unfazed, Vansh maintained that Gujarat Government had failed to nab the real culprits in Pandya murder case.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the case was probed by the CBI when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

“We have not let off anyone. It was the CBI which did the investigation when you were in power at the Centre. Do not make such irresponsible statement in the house, especially on the judgement of the High Court. It was the court which acquitted them (the accused) not the Gujarat government,” said Jadeja.