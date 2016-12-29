Gujarat government announces campaign to protect birds from manja

When asked about the NGT ban on glass-coated manja and how does the state government plan to implement the same, Vasava said that the Home Department is dealing with the issue. (Representational image) When asked about the NGT ban on glass-coated manja and how does the state government plan to implement the same, Vasava said that the Home Department is dealing with the issue. (Representational image)

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a campaign, Karuna, to prevent and tend injuries to birds due to ‘manja’ while flying kites during Uttarayan festivities. The move came days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed interim stay on the use of glass-coated string or manja for flying kites. Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava announced the initiative at a press conference here and stated that it was planned following instructions from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Vasava said the campaign would be carried out under the direct supervision of municipal commissioners and district collectors, with help from the departments of forest, animal husbandry, and education. Voluntary organisations working in the field of animal rights will also be roped in for this initiative, Vasava said.

The forest minister also said that a campaign would help create awareness among people in this regard. He also said arrangements would be made treat birds having injuries due to kite strings.

When asked about the NGT ban on glass-coated manja and how does the state government plan to implement the same, Vasava said that the Home Department is dealing with the issue. He, though, said that kite flying is an old tradition in Gujarat and people should be made aware about the harmful effects of using glass-coated manja.

On December 14, while acting on a petition by an animal rights organisation, the NGT has imposed an interim ban on use of glass-coated manja across the country. Recently, Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Parimal Nathwani had objected to the NGT order and sought the Prime Minister and the Gujarat Chief Minister’s intervention in the matter. Nathwani has written to the PM and the CM requesting them to “intervene and request the NGT to re-consider and soften its stand in the interest of millions of people in the country”.

Asked if the Gujarat Government was considering Nathwani’s demand in the letter, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest & Environment) Arvind Agrawal said, “As the minister said, kite making and kite flying is an old traditional festival and there is no ban on traditional strings (for kite flying). And Parimalbhai has made a representation that there should not be any restriction on the use of traditional strings and that is also the approach of the Gujarat government.”