Gujarat gets seven IPS cadre posts

The Centre has upgraded the post of director, Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau, to a cadre post. The post is currently held by DGP P P Pandey, who is also in-charge police chief of the state. The upgradation of the post was notified by the Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi, on February 1, following several representations by the Gujarat government. The notification also mentioned increase of seven IPS cadre posts in the state — DGP (director, ACB), additional DGP and five superintendent of police rank. A cadre post is given by the central government against which the state can create its own post that is called ex- or non-cadre post.

Watch What Else Is Making News

With the addition of one DGP cadre post, the state can appoint another DGP on non-cadre post on its own. The state, which currently has two cadre posts of DGP-rank and two non-cadre posts, will now have six DGPs — three cadre and three non-cadre.

Sources said that the home department will soon issue a notification creating a non-cadre post against the cadre post of director, ACB. The move will promote two additional DGP rank officers. The sources said that if the government follows seniority list, additional DGPs Shivanand Jha and Vipul Vijoy will be promoted to DGPs. They said that the home department will be announcing the promotion soon. They said that unlike other states, the number of officers holding DG ranks in Gujarat is far less. “This was necessary since Gujarat has less number of DGP rank posts compared to other states. This has also created inter-state disparity among other officers of the same batch. For example, my batchmates in UP and other others are already DGPs, however, I am still holding additional DGP post,” an officer said.