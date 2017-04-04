Gujarat gets its first woman police chief , DGP Geetha Johri replaces PP Pandey

Geeta Johri She has been controversial for her role in the investigation into the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kauserbi and 2006 Tulsiram Prajapati encounter cases. (File) Geeta Johri She has been controversial for her role in the investigation into the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kauserbi and 2006 Tulsiram Prajapati encounter cases. (File)

Director General of Police (DGP) Geetha Johri was appointed in-charge police chief of Gujarat on Tuesday. The minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja announced the decision while stating that Johri has been given the additional charge as she is the senior-most IPS officer in the state. With this Johari has become the first woman IPS officer to be appointed for the top job in the state.

The decision comes in wake of sudden ouster of her predecessor P P Pandey who stepped down from the post following a petition in the Supreme Court. Pandey is an accused in Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

Johri, a 1982-batch IPS officer, is presently posted as managing director, Gujarat Police Housing Corporation, Gandhinagar. She has been controversial for her role in the investigation into the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kauserbi and 2006 Tulsiram Prajapati encounter cases. She was the supervisory officer of Sohrabuddin encounter case in 2006-07 when the CID (crime) investigated the case following the apex court’s direction.

Later on, after the case was transferred to CBI following court order, the central probe agency chargesheeted her allegedly for botching up the investigation. The CBI also alleged that she “under her supervision, she projected that the third person abducted along with Sohrabuddin and Kauserbi was one Kalimuddin and not Tulsiram Prajapati.” CBI also alleged her “at the instance of the Minister of State (Home), Gujarat, she gave illegal instructions to the I.O.(investigating officer) who was investigating the crime.

Johri moved discharge application before the special CBI court in Mumbai which is hearing Sohrabuddin case there. In 2015, the special court allowed her application and discharged her from the case.

