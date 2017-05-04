Gujarat: Mahatma Gandhi school to be shut, become museum

The school where Mahatma Gandhi had received his secondary education. Express The school where Mahatma Gandhi had received his secondary education. Express

THE Gujarat EDUCATION department has started shutting down the school where Mahatma Gandhi had received his secondary education but which will soon be made into a museum in his memory. “In August last year, the state government adopted a resolution to convert the Mohandas Gandhi Vidyalaya into a world-class museum. The resolution provided for shifting of the students to alternative schools. We are complying with the government instructions and have started giving school leaving certificates to the students,” Reva Patel, the district education officer in charge of Rajkot, told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Patel said the process of shutting the school started on April 29. The official mentioned that students had been unable to perform well in board exams for almost a decade and enrolment had dipped. “The board results were not improving despite (the government) trying various options and the number of students was also going down every year.” After the government resolution last August, around 150 students moved to Karansinhji High School, a state school nearby.

The institution, earlier known as The Alfred High School, was built by the nawab of the erstwhile Junagadh state and opened in 1875. Gandhi attended the school from 1880 to 1887. The school was rechristened Mohandas Gandhi Vidyalaya in 1971. It used to charged a fee of Rs 5 from boys and allow free admission to girls. In 2013-14, no student could clear Class X examination. This prompted the state to transfer all the teachers and bring in staff from other schools. But the results were still poor. Patel said: “Recently, we wrote to parents informing them about the decision of transferring students to alternative schools. We have started getting replies and most parents have agreed to get their wards admitted to Karansinhji High School.”

