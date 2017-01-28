Latest News
Gujarat: Four members of family killed in car crash

Two other members of the family were seriously hurt and admitted to a private hospital in Anand town, police said.

By: PTI | Anand | Published:January 28, 2017 2:42 pm

Four members of a family, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a car crash near here in the wee hours of today, police said. The car, carrying members of Surat-based Dobariya family – who were heading to a marriage function – collided head-on with a truck near Fatehpura village in Tarapur taluka of the district. Two other members of the family were seriously hurt and admitted to a private hospital in Anand town, they said.

“The accident took place when the car, in which six members of a family were travelling to Botad to attend a relative’s marriage, collided head-on with a truck on the Tarapur-Vataman state highway at around 2:30 am,” said Sub-Inspector of Tarapur Police Station N L Pandor.

Three of the car occupants – Manthan (5), Neeta Dobariya (34) and Ashish (27) died on the spot, while another one Chetan Dobariya (32) breathed his last during treatment at a hospital in Anand, he said. The injured were identified as Manisha and Vipul Dobariya. The Dobariya family members are residents of Varachha Road locality in Surat.

