Gujarat: Four abandoned Pakistan boats seized in Sir Creek in Jan-Feb, says govt

Four abandoned boats have been seized by the BSF in the Sir Creek area of Gujarat in January and February this year, while 11 such abandoned boats were seized in 2016, the government said Wednesday.

Disclosing details in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said four abandoned boats were also recovered during the year 2015.

Replying to a supplementary regarding abandoned Pakistani boats, he said nothing else was recovered in the abandoned boats by the security agencies.

Asked if elaborate steps have been taken to ensure that there is no repeat of 26/11 type incident, Rijiju said a number of measures have been taken to ensure that security measures are tightened. “I want to assure the House that our coastline is presently safe,” he said.

To another question, Rijiju said “post 26/11, monitoring in coastal areas is also done through space-based transponder launched through the satellite.”

It is also monitored through the National Command Control Communication and Intelligence Network being controlled at the Gurgaon-based institute, he said, adding that the entire 7,516 kms coastline is being monitored through 46 remote stations across the country.

“A total security structure in coastal areas has been put in place,” he said, adding that all alien boats are checked properly and the entire security system is properly synchronised and the overall security is under the charge of Indian Navy.

He said scanning of coastal areas of the country are safeguarded by the police forces of respective coastal states or UTs which have jurisdiction of upto 12 nautical miles from the coast, and by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indian Navy, who have jurisdiction over the entire maritime zone upto 200 nautical miles, including the 12 nautical miles of territorial waters.

“There is an adequate three-tier security for the coastal states of the country,” he said.

Rijiju said the Home Ministry was implementing a coastal security scheme to strengthen security infrastructure and capabilities of police of coastal states.

The Minister said under the scheme, coastal states/UTs have operationalised 183 coastal police stations which are equipped with 23 jetties, 97 check posts, 58 outposts, 30 barracks, 204 boats, 280 four wheelers and 546 two-wheelers.

“Coastal security is reviewed periodically with all stakeholders by National Committee for Strengthening Maritime and Coastal Security against threats from the sea,” he said.

