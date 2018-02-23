Gujarat forms SIT to probe Dalit suicide

Dalit Activist Bhanu Vankar set himself on fire on February 15 demanding allotment of land to two landless Dalit families at Dudhka village of Patan district. Dalit Activist Bhanu Vankar set himself on fire on February 15 demanding allotment of land to two landless Dalit families at Dudhka village of Patan district.

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the self-immolation of Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar outside the Patan collector office last week. Vankar set himself on fire on February 15 demanding allotment of land to two landless Dalit families at Dudhka village of Patan district. He died last Friday, triggering protests by Dalits across the state. In a press note issued on Thursday, the government said the three-member SIT will be led by IG Narshima Komar. Retired additional secretary Kirit Adavaryu and SP Makrand Chauhan will be the other two members, the note said. “Serious action will be taken against the accused, and no one involved in this case will be spared,” the release added.

