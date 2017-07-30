Gujarat floods: CM Vijay Rupani assures financial help within two days

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (PTI Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (PTI Photo)

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Sunday assured that flood victims in the state will get financial help within two days. The government will also conduct survey of damaged houses and agricultural land, he mentioned. “Government is working towards bringing things back to normal in Banaskantha as soon as possible,” he said, as reported by ANI. Earlier, the CM on Thursday had announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for those killed in flood.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat said that the government has provided extensive relief to the flood-affected states and also directed crop insurance companies to be pro-active to settle the claims of the affected farmers. The government is monitoring the situations in the states of Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal and the Army, the IAF, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and paramilitary forces are working in rescue and relief operations.

Union Ministers are trying to visit the affected states, briefed Modi. “In this situation, everybody is going all out to help the affected people,” he said. To deal with the flood situation, a 24×7 control room is working with the helpline number 1078. The Prime Minister is expected to visit Assam to take count of the flood situation on August 1.

The government has relocated nearly 3,800 people to safer places from worst-hit localities of Chandrabhaga, Vinzol, Nikol, Narol, Isan Nagar and Keshavnagar in Gujarat.

