Gujarat: IAF rescues marooned villagers in flood-hit areas of Surendranagar district

Rescue operations are underway in many districts of Gujarat. (Source: PTI) Rescue operations are underway in many districts of Gujarat. (Source: PTI)

Following incessant rain in Gujarat this monsoon, Indian Air Force helicopters on Saturday airlifted people from flood-hit villages in Surendranagar district. Torrential rains in Gujarat has resulted in several deaths as well. The Gujarat relief department has confirmed 61 rain-related deaths in the state so far. The first death was reported from Jamnagar’s Dhrol taluka which had recorded around three inches of rain last week.

The meteorological department has been issuing warnings of heavy rainfall across Gujarat. Districts like Valsad, Banaskantha, Tapi, Mehsana, and Ahmedabad recieved most of the rainfall. Umargam taluka in Valsad received 114 mm (4 inch) rainfall, the highest in the state.

Express Photo by Satish Jha Express Photo by Satish Jha

Roads in cities like Ahmedabad and Shashtrinagar have submerged in knee-deep water. With water levels at Ahmedabad’s Vasna Barrage reaching 131 feet, three of its gates were opened on Monday. Various incidents of felling of trees and damaged vehicles were also reported. Slums along the Naroda road and areas in Kubernagar, Sardarnagar and Memco crossroads were also flooded. Schools in Rajkot were shut for a day due to heavy rainfall.

Roads in Ahmedabad are waterlogged due to heavy rain lashes in past one week. (Express Photo by Satish Jha) Roads in Ahmedabad are waterlogged due to heavy rain lashes in past one week. (Express Photo by Satish Jha)

Meanwhile, the government has said the situation was under control. “There is no reason to panic. At two places, people had to be evacuated. There were, however, no casualty. I am personally monitoring the situation and holding meetings with all the concerned departments. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also chaired a meeting today (Monday) to take stock of the situation,” said Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also instructed the Health Department to conduct a survey to check any spread of mosquito-borne diseases, besides distributing required medicines. In wake of meteorological department’s forcast regarding heavy rains in various states, The Government warned of an increase in water levels of several rivers in the next three days and issues advisory for dams in different states.

Girls push a bicycle through a waterlogged road during heavy rain in Ahmedabad. (PTI) Girls push a bicycle through a waterlogged road during heavy rain in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

